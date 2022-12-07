CPI’s Raj Bhavan march: Several leaders taken into custody in Hyderabad

The march was stopped at Khairatabad junction by the police following which a heated argument broke out between the police and the CPI leaders and the police took them into custody.

Published Date - 12:45 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Hyderabad: CPI state secretary K Sambasiva Rao and several other leaders were taken into custody during a Chalo Raj Bhavan march organised by the party demanding abolition of the Governor system in the country on Wednesday.

Earlier, speaking to the media, Sambasiva Rao alleged that governors were acting like agents of the Centre and trying to destabilize non-BJP governments. Stating that there was an urgent need to abolish the Governor system, he claimed that there was no evidence or record to suggest that the Governor system had played any concrete role in protecting the democratic values in the country. In fact, the Governor system has become a threat for democracy in the country, he said.

He stated that during Congress rule too, the office of the Governor was misused, but during the Modi government it had become rampant and had become a threat to democratically elected non-BJP governments.

“It is high time that the Centre should abolish the Governor system which has become a tool for the ruling party at the Centre to destabilise democratically elected governments,” he said.