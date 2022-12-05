Tension in Palair as CPI activists attack TRS supporters

It is said that some CPI activists waylaid and attacked TRS activists Pratapaneni Srinivas Rao and Medarametla Srinivas Rao late on Sunday at the village.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:33 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Khammam: Tension prevailed in Kamanchikal village of Khammam Rural mandal in Palair Assembly constituency following two TRS supporters being attacked, allegedly CPI cadre.

It is said that some CPI activists waylaid and attacked TRS activists Pratapaneni Srinivas Rao and Medarametla Srinivas Rao late on Sunday at the village. Both suffered bleeding injuries and were shifted to a private hospital in Khammam for treatment. On learning of the incident, TRS district president and MLC Tata Madhusudhan, Palair MLA K Upender Reddy and party mandal president Bellam Venu visited them at the hospital.

Speaking to the media, the MLA condemned the attack and said those involved in the attack would be punished as per law. For the last 10 days, efforts were being made to sort out the differences between the two parties by holding discussions, but CPI leaders were not willing to sit and talk, he said, adding that TRS workers were strictly told not to resort to any kind of provocation from their side to avoid clashes.

Both the groups have lodged complaints against each other with the local police.

A similar incident had taken place three days ago at the village after CPI sarpanch Venkata Ramana and deputy sarpanch Prabhakar along with a few activists of the party joined the TRS.

Meanwhile, CPI district secretary Potu Prasad complained that the TRS leaders while asking to work together were creating differences in the constituency. Accusing the police of acting in a biased manner, he said the CPI activists would stage a dharna at Pragathi Bhavan and go to court if required.