Telangana: CPI calls for ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ programme on December 7

Demanding abolishment of Governor system, the CPI State unit is conducting the programme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: Demanding abolishment of Governor system, the CPI State unit is conducting a ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ programme on December 7. CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao called upon people to extend support and make the programme a grand success.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, he said there was no record or evidence depicting the efficient work of Governor’s system in protecting democratic values in the country. Even, if some people make an attempt to protect the democracy, there was no scope for such effort, he said.

To top it all, the Governor post in the recent was creating new problems and undesirable consequences. The Governor system had become an anarchic system as there was no standard or procedure, he charged. The ruling party at the Centre appoints the leaders, who work in their favour, as Governors. Telangana Governor had served Tamil Nadu State BJP president, he reminded.

Taking a jibe at the Governor’s reaction over YSRTP’s president YS Sharmila’s recent arrest, the CPI State Secretary wanted the Governor to respond similarly when leaders from other parties were arrested in the State. As per the call given by the CPI National Committee, ‘Save Federalism Day’ programme would be organised across the country on December 29, he added.