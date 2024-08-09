CPM demands Telangana government to withdraw GOMs 33

Any orders issued by the government pertaining to nativity should protect the interests of local students but should not be detrimental to them, said CPI (M) State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 06:41 PM

Hyderabad: The CPI (M) State Committee has demanded that the Congress government withdraw the GOMs 33, arguing that the orders were detrimental to the local students’ future.

The amendments made in the orders would project local students as non-locals in Telangana. Any orders issued by the government pertaining to nativity should protect the interests of local students but should not be detrimental to them, said CPI (M) State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said in a statement here on Friday.

“Students will be at loss if GOMs 33 is implemented. Though, at present it is limited to medical sector, it will be extended to other fields in future,” he said.

The rules incorporated in GOMs 114 (issued on July 5, 2017), which was issued after formation of Telangana, should be revived and new orders should be issued accordingly. In addition to medical field, these orders should be implemented in all the fields, he demanded.