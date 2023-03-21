CPR training programme held in Medak

Medak MLA said that many young people were also dying of heart attacks in these days because of the changes in lifestyle

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Medak MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy is learning CPR during a training programme in Medak on Tuesday

Medak: MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy has said that even an ordinary person could save lives of people who collapsed due to a heart attack by performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

Addressing a training programme on CPR organised by the Medical and Health Department in Medak on Tuesday, the MLA has said that such persons can be saved by performing CPR and by giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation for 10 minutes or until the 108 ambulance reached the place.

She said that many young people were also dying of heart attacks in these days because of the changes in lifestyle. She has underlined the importance of taking good food besides doing regular exercises.

Collector Rajahrshi Shah has also stressed the importance of health workers understanding the process of CPR.

The Collector said that the health department was conducting training progammes to train the health workers with the intention to save lives.

Officials and elected representatives of the Medak district were present.