Harish Rao hails Hyderabad cop for successfully performing CPR to civilian

The Minister said that due to instances of cardiac arrests that are coming to light frequently, CPR training would be provided to all frontline government workers starting next week.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 02:49 PM, Fri - 24 February 23
Hyderabad: Health Minister, T Harish Rao, congratulated Rajashekhar, a traffic police constable of Rajendranagar police, for successfully providing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and saving the life of  a person who collapsed on the road here on Friday.

The Minister said that due to instances of cardiac arrests that are coming to light frequently, CPR training would be provided to all frontline government workers starting next week. If CPR is administered at the right time, then there is an 80 per cent chance that the individual who is experiencing cardiac arrest would be saved.

