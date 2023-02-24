Harish Rao hails Hyderabad cop for successfully performing CPR to civilian

The Minister said that due to instances of cardiac arrests that are coming to light frequently, CPR training would be provided to all frontline government workers starting next week.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:49 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Health Minister, T Harish Rao, congratulated Rajashekhar, a traffic police constable of Rajendranagar police, for successfully providing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and saving the life of a person who collapsed on the road here on Friday.

The Minister said that due to instances of cardiac arrests that are coming to light frequently, CPR training would be provided to all frontline government workers starting next week. If CPR is administered at the right time, then there is an 80 per cent chance that the individual who is experiencing cardiac arrest would be saved.

Highly Appreciate traffic police Rajashekhar of Rajendranagar PS for doing a commendable job in saving precious life by immediately doing CPR. #Telangana Govt will conduct CPR training to all frontline employees & workers next week inview of increasing reports of such incidents pic.twitter.com/BtPv8tt4ko — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) February 24, 2023