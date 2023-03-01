Telangana govt launches unique mass CPR Training program

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:50 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

File Photo: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: To address the growing instances of relatively young people collapsing fatally due to sudden cardiac arrests, the State government on Wednesday launched a unique mass CPR Training program for first responders and field level healthcare workers across Telangana.

During the inaugural function of the initiative at GVK-Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI), Medchal on Wednesday, which was attended by IT Minister, K T Rama Rao, MA&UD Secretary, Arvind Kumar and other senior health officials, Health Minister, T Harish Rao acknowledged the dire need to have a mass CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training program, which will go a long way in saving precious lives.

Speaking on the occasion, K T Rama Rao said that rising instances of young people in Hyderabad collapsing and passing away, even as people in the vicinity watch helplessly, had to be addressed.

“We felt that a mass training program to teach skills to revive such individuals had to be taken-up across Telangana. I must congratulate the Health Minister for taking a quick and decisive action on the issue,” he said.

Acknowledging that IT Minister’s suggestions including procurement of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), has gone a long way in formulating the CPR training program, Harish Rao said “Following suggestions from you, we have decided to install AED machines in all public areas and even in apartment complexes. In the first phase, we will procure nearly 1200 AEDs”.