Cracking the whip on bikes with modified silencers

Hyderabad: Two-wheeler modification enthusiasts in the city, mostly owners of Royal Enfield Bullets, have been in the line of fire over the last few days with the Hyderabad Traffic Police training their guns on illegal modifications and silencers that are causing sound pollution.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said a total of 1,134 cases were booked against violators for modifying company fitted silencers and causing sound pollution in the city during the ongoing special drive.

Speaking at an awareness programme to sensitise motorists on sound pollution at KBR Park in Banjara Hills as part of National Road Safety month here on Saturday, he said many bikers were removing company-fitted silencers and fixing silencers that are emitting more noise which is causing inconvenience to the public.

Sound levels above 65 decibels were injurious to health while sound levels above 75 decibels could cause serious health problems such as hypertension, anxiety and cardiovascular diseases, Anil Kumar said. “Notices would be issued to automobile shops and mechanics to stop selling such modified silencers and not to fix tampered silencers to vehicles. Cases would be filed against those who violate the notice,” he said.

He informed that in January, 1,134 cases were booked against violators for modifying company fitted silencers and causing more noise pollution in the city. Urging citizens not to cause noise pollution by modifying silencers and asking them to follow traffic rules to make Hyderabad an accident-free and noise-free city, Anil Kumar said the special drive against noise pollution would continue.

During the programme, Hyderabad Traffic Police officers counseled 200 violators who modified the silencers of their vehicles and caused noise pollution.

