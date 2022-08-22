Cream Stone hits the bulls eye with its new flavours

Hyderabad: Ice cream lovers have another flavour to look forward to this season, Cream Stone has unveiled two new flavours – Bulls Eye by Cream Stone and Dark Eye by Cream Stone. It also rolled out its famous season special concept Kala Jamun in the presence of actor Raj Anadkat, who is known as Tapu of Tarak Mehta ka Oolta Chashma series and singer Ramji Gulati who is coming out with his Hindi album Sorry Sorry.

Viren Shah, director, Cream Stone greeted the celebrities at the Begumpet outlet.

He said, “This season gear up for the best and most exquisite ice cream concept creations that is bound to transform your idea of ice cream. Cream Stone – the ultimate ice cream abode known for their extraordinary taste, unique flavours and customised treats.”