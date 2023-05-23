Seven must-visit dessert shops in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Getting a sugar rush once in a while is something everyone craves for. After having a perfect meal for lunch or dinner and craving for the perfect dessert is a common thing, but thinking of where you can find the best desserts is confusing.

Hyderabad offers a delightful array of dessert options to satisfy every sweet tooth. The city is a haven for dessert lovers with traditional to international sweets. Here is a list of places where you can indulge in the best desserts:

Concu

If you are looking for unique desserts, inspired by French patisseries then Concu is where you should go. Their presentation, flavours, and taste are all on point, and the ambiance is a bonus. They serve a variety of desserts from eclairs and croissant to tiramisu and crème brulee.

Funnel Hill Creamery

If you are a cheesecake lover and that is what you are craving, head over to funnel hill. They serve different flavours in cheesecake, along with a variety of flavours of ice creams as well.

Meethe Miya

A place that sells traditional Indian desserts, get your hands on the shahi tukda, qubani ka meetha, and others. The irresistible aroma of Indian sweets will make you dig into their desserts.

Feu

Another place for those who like French desserts, they offer unique flavours of desserts from chocolate to raspberry and others. You can enjoy your desserts sitting among plants and enjoying their ambiance. They often host workshops for baking, cooking, and other activities as well.

Churrolto

The only place in Hyderabad to find the best churros is Churrolto, they have a variety of dipping sauces with churros that include white chocolate, coffee, toffee, and even apple pie. This place has many other dessert options as well.

Cream Stone

When you say Ice Cream, the first thing that would come to your mind is cream stone! The rush at their branches is never ending even at 12 am. Hyderabadi’s favourite ice creams are created at this place. They offer sundaes, ice cream tubs, and others in a variety of flavours, from fruit concepts to brownies, they also have thick shakes and ice cream cakes.

Belgian Waffle

Are you a Waffle fan? You can give this place a try. They offer every flavour you would want to try, from the basic Nutella to berry velvet, biscoff, and oreo. Their quantity is just enough to fulfill all your cravings. They also serve pancakes and stroopwafels.