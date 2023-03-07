Create more awareness among young boys to respect girls: KTR

Minister KT Rama Rao urged media houses to lay more emphasis on reporting positive stories under social responsibility

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:11 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao addressing a programme to felicitate women in journalism in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao stressed on the need to create more awareness among young boys to respect girls and women, failing which it would be a great disservice to both girls and boys. This would also go a long way in creating a society that was balanced in its approach towards men and women.

The Minister emphasized on conducting the gender sensitivity course, which was introduced in the high school curriculum by the Education department, more regularly. This would help in sensitizing children and since results cannot be achieved overnight, it has to be a continuous effort, he said.

Addressing a programme to felicitate women in journalism here on Tuesday, the Minister said the success of women in all walks of life should be celebrated. This should not be confined to one day in a year but it should be done through the year, he said.

The Minister urged media houses to lay more emphasis on reporting positive stories under social responsibility. When any incident or crime occurs involving a woman, news was being projected as if those in government were insensitive, he said.

“This is where media, especially women journalists, play a crucial role in creating awareness on gender sensitivity and prevention of atrocities against women,” said Rama Rao.

He also announced that We-Hub would be conducting a two-day Women in Journalism Leadership Accelerator Programme 2023. It would be beneficial to all enthusiastic and upcoming women journalists, who wish to learn new trends in the field and excel at national and international levels, he said.

In a lighter vein, the Minister said the mosquito menace and foul smell at Hussain Sagar had considerably come down. Hence, People’s Plaza was selected as the venue for conducting the event and this would prompt journalists to file a few reports on the commendable job done by the government in addressing the menace at Hussain Sagar.