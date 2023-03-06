7,000 Telangana students studying in foreign countries on overseas scholarship: KTR

Telangana government established 1,000 gurukulam schools to provide quality education to SC, ST, BC, Minority and poor among OCs, said KTR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:42 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao addressing the gathering after inaugurating Shadikana in Sircila town on Monday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration Minister, KT Rama Rao informed that about 7,000 students from the state are studying in foreign countries by getting benefits under the overseas scholarship scheme.

Since education was the only weapon to overcome poverty, the state government led by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving top priority for education and established 1,000 gurukulam schools to provide quality education to SC, ST, BC, Minority and poor among OCs. 204 minority residential schools were also established.

While Rs 1.20 lakh is being spent on each student per year, a total of Rs 6,000 crore is being spent to maintain schools every year. Recalling some comments that Muslim girls would not attend schools, Rama Rao informed that separate schools for girls were also set up to provide school and college education to minority girls. The Minister inaugurated a Shadikhana constructed with Rs 1.10 crore MLA funds in Sircilla town on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that irrespective of caste and religion, the Chief Minister was working for the welfare of all sections of the society after the formation of separate Telangana. Chandrashekhar Rao has always treated the people as human beings but never played politics in the name of caste and religion. Moreover, the Chief Minister has introduced various welfare schemes irrespective of caste and religion. Right from newborn babies to aged people were getting benefits in one or other schemes being implemented in the state.

He asserted that no discrimination would be shown in the name of caste, religion, group and political party in providing benefit under welfare schemes and eligibility was the only benchmark to get benefits. A medical college, nursing college, agriculture college, agriculture polytechnic college, JNTU colleges were sanctioned to Sircilla during the last eight and half years. Instead of making baseless allegations, opposition parties should win the minds of the people by explaining what they had done for the public, Rama Rao advised.

Later, the Minister participated in the swearing in ceremony of the Sircilla press club committee, laid foundation for Ragudu junction development works and the bypass road central light system. In the morning, Rama Rao inaugurated a digital classroom in Jillell government school and Palle Davakana in Jillella of Thangallapalli mandal.