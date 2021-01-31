CREDAI VP gets Indian Icon Award

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Mancherial: V Madhusudan Reddy, State vice president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) was presented at a national level the Swami Vivekananda Indian Icon Award-2021 for organising outstanding community services programmes during the lockdown. He received the award from Telangana State Human Rights Commission Chairman Justice G Chandraiah at a programme held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The award was constituted by Viswaguru World Records of Hyderabad. Madhusudan Reddy expressed happiness for being given the award. He said that it was recognition of the services he rendered to the people affected by the lockdown. He recalled that he had bagged three state-level awards for his social service activities so far. He thanked all those who extended cooperation to his programmes.

The vice president was picked for honoring the award in recognition of his service to the needy at the time of the lockdown imposed for curtailing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. He distributed groceries to hundreds of migrant laborers belonging to various states settled in Mancherial by spending funds from his pocket.

