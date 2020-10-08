Cricket betting racket busted, 2 held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:20 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team busted an online cricket betting racket and caught two persons. An amount of Rs 45,000 and two mobile phones were seized from them. Acting on a tip off, the police caught Rajesh Kumar (45) of Bowenpally and Pavan Kumar Attal (38) of Seetharambagh when they were organising the betting on the ongoing IPL matches from a house at Seetharambagh.

The duo was inviting punters to put stakes on the IPL matches and collecting money from them. The two persons along with the property were handed over to the Habeebnagar police station for further action.

