Cricket betting racket busted, two held in Hyderabad

Acting on a tip off, the police team raided AN National Travels near the Hyderabad railway station and caught Mohammed Salar Baba (27) and Syed Sajeed (27)

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) busted a cricket betting racket organised from a travel agency office at Nampally on Monday. The police seized Rs. 7,520 and three mobile phones from two persons who were arrested.

Acting on a tip off, the police team raided AN National Travels near the Hyderabad railway station and caught Mohammed Salar Baba (27) and Syed Sajeed (27), both residents of Habeebnagar, who were allegedly organising cricket betting on the ongoing IPL matches and collecting money from punters in the city.

Both the arrested persons were handed over to the Nampally police for further action.

