Cricket in 2028 Olympics expands to new regions: Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, an IOC member and devoted cricket fan, expressed her delight at cricket's official inclusion in the 2028 Olympics, following the IOC's decision during the 141st Session in Mumbai.

By ANI Updated On - 04:19 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Mumbai: International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani said that the inclusion of cricket in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games was a welcome addition as the sports discipline had the potential to attract a lot of new interest and opportunities for the Olympic movement across newer geographies.

Soon after cricket was officially confirmed as an Olympic sport at the ongoing 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session being held in Mumbai, Nita Ambani said, “As an IOC member, a proud Indian, and an ardent cricket fan, I am delighted that IOC members have voted to include Cricket as an Olympic Sport in the LA Summer Olympics 2028!”

Cricket has only featured in one previous edition of the Olympics in 1900 when only two teams took part.

“Cricket is one of the most loved sports globally, and the second most watched. For 1.4 billion Indians, cricket is not just a sport, it’s a religion!” Nita Ambani said. Nita Ambani is the first Indian woman to become an IOC member

The IOC session is being held in India for only the 2nd time in history, returning to the country after 40 years.

“I’m delighted that this historic resolution was passed at the one hundred and forty-first IOC Session taking place right here in our country in Mumbai,” Nita Ambani added.

Nita Ambani hoped that the sport’s appeal around the globe would increase significantly with this announcement. “The inclusion of cricket in the Olympics will create deeper engagement for the Olympic Movement in newer geographies. And at the same time, provides a boost to cricket’s growing international popularity.”

“I thank and congratulate the IOC and the LA Organizing Committee for their support of this landmark decision. It’s truly a day of great joy and jubilation!” she concluded.

Meanwhile, apart from cricket, the 2028 Olympics event will also include sports like baseball/softball, lacrosse, squash and flag football. The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 to include these games in the programme was accepted at the ongoing 141st IOC session being held in Mumbai, just two IOC members opposed the proposal and one abstained from voting.

Cricket made its sole appearance at the 1900 Paris Olympics in which Great Britain defeated France in the final. But it is played in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games as well.