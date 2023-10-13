IOC accepts inclusion of Cricket in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

The ICC, in its presentation in front of the the LA28, recommended a six-team T20 event for both men and women.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:30 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Cricket

Hyderabad: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has accepted the recommendation of including T20 cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The decision to this effect was taken by the governing body on Friday its executive board meeting held in Mumbai.

IOC president Thomas Bach said that officials had accepted a proposal by LA organisers to include the shortest format of the game T20, along with 4 other sports – baseball/softball, flag football, squash and lacross.

All the sports, however, need to go through voting by the IOC members to bag an assured place in the 2028 Games.

The ICC, in its presentation in front of the the LA28, recommended a six-team T20 event for both men and women. Six top-ranked men’s and women’s T20 teams will be featured, ICC proposed.

Also Read Asian Games success makes strong case for including cricket in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics