Crime down by six per cent in 2020 in Telangana: DGP Mahendar Reddy

2020 saw no law and order problem in the State and all festivals passed off peacefully, says DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed a six per cent drop in overall crime in 2020 compared to 2019, Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said on Wednesday.

There was no law and order problem in the State and all festivals passed off peacefully. The Police Department took necessary measures for the peaceful conduct of elections including local bodies and the recently concluded GHMC polls, he said at the annual news conference to give a wrap-up of the department’s work and initiatives.

In all, 1,50,922 cases were reported during the year compared to 1,60,571 cases in 2019 registering a decrease of six per cent in overall crime, the police chief said.

Stating that there was significant decrease in crimes relating to murders, dacoities, robberies, burglaries, ordinary thefts, cheating, chain snatchings, white collar offences and road accidents, Mahendar Reddy said that culpable homicide and hurt cases, however, registered an increase this year. With regard to anti-human trafficking, he said the police rescued 383 victims including 113 minors and arrested 522 traffickers in 171 cases of human trafficking in 2020.

In 2020, 14,853 cases related to crime against women were reported as against 15,143 cases in 2019 registering a decline by 1.91 per cent. According to Reddy, death penalty was secured in four cases in 2020 while conviction rate was increased from 29.4 per cent to 48.5 per cent.

The recovery rate in property crimes was 54 per cent in 2020 as against 53 per cent in 2019. With regard to SHE Teams initiatives, as many as 4855 complaints from women relating to harassment in public places were attended resulting in the registration of 567 FIRs and 614 petty cases.

Around 1,035 people were counselled and 1,228 of them were warned and let off. Services of Bharosa centres were extended to Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Warangal districts this year, he added.

‘Bid to revive naxal movement foiled’

The desperate efforts by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) to revive the naxal movement in Telangana were effectively thwarted this year, Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said here on Wednesday.

In the last one year, Maoists from neighbouring Chhattisgarh tried to sneak into Telangana and stay here. Following directions from Maoists Central Committee, they decided to establish a Telangana State Committee after entering the State, but the police teams in inter-State border districts worked very diligently, conducted operations regularly and took intelligence-based action, he said. Greyhounds, an elite anti-naxal force of Telangana police, and the district police, special police parties and SIB, all worked hard together and achieved positive results.

“We thwarted and resisted Maoists’ efforts and succeeded this year,” the police chief said. After moving to Chhattisgarh, the Maoists attempted to re-establish themselves in Telangana. But the Telangana police successfully foiled their attempts, he said, interacting with media persons during the annual press conference here.

In all, 30 of the 33 districts in the State remained free from violent incidents of CPI (Maoist). There has been no change in the volume and pattern of crime reported compared to the previous year. Seven incidents each occurred in 2020 and 2019, he said.

Intelligence-based anti-extremist operations resulted in the neutralization of 11 extremists including four Area Committee Members (ACMs) in 11 exchanges of fire in the State. The police arrested 135 extremists including two State Secretaries, four District Committee Members (DCMs) of other groups and four ACMs of CPI (Maoist).

Sustained efforts made by the police resulted in the surrender of 45 extremists including three DCMs, four ACMs and 38 dalam members, he said. The police recovered 22 firearms including an AK-47 rifle, one each Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), carbine, 9mm pistol and 8 mm rifle, and 15 other arms.

Explosive material such as 2,555 gelatin sticks, 1,945 detonators, 2.78 kg boosters, half a dozen booby traps, three landmines, as many as 490 ammunition and Rs.23.66 lakh was also seized from the Maoist members.

When his attention was drawn towards the recruitment of cadre in Maoist party, Reddy replied that there was no recruitment from the State. But the Telangana police arrested 23 Maoists hailing from Chhattisgarh. Most of them were arriving from Chhattisgarh bordering areas near Cherla in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in the State.

Instant loan: China link under probe

Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Wednesday said 50 cases were registered and 27 persons including two Chinese nationals have been arrested so far in connection with instant loan app cases.

“As far as links with China and other countries in these cases are concerned, it is under investigation,” he said at a press conference, replying to a question on the ongoing probe against instant App-based lenders accused of harassing borrowers over repayment.

“At this stage, right now I won’t be able to connect it (China and other countries links with the cases) unless we have full evidence. But, some of the Chinese nationals staying in India and connected with the cases have been arrested,” he said.

As many as 72 police personnel in Telangana State died due to Covid-19, he added.

