‘Crime Stories’ to let viewers decide the course of storyline

The investigative drama, ‘Crime Stories’ is back with another season streaming on Flipkart Video. Starring KC Shankar as inspector Vikrant, the series is back with new stories of unsolved cases, suspects and unexpected plot twists.

Like the past season, each episode, released daily, will be a stand-alone case, revolving around the interrogation of multiple suspects while also engaging viewers through one branching question per episode that lets them explore the story in the direction they want to, and win exciting prizes.

Should Inspector Vikrant check the victim’s phone logs? Or should he check the surveillance footage to find the killer? Which lead should Inspector Vikrant follow? The power to decide now rests in the hands of the viewer.

The ‘branching video’ technology lets audiences become a part of the narrative by letting them choose between different compelling storylines. The show is now live on the Flipkart App. The first season came out in March 2021.

