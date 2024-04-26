Harish resignation not in prescribed format: Revanth Reddy

Speaking to Congress social media team at a programme in the city, the Chief Minister said there was a prescribed format of the resignation letter to be submitted to the Speaker.

Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Responding to former Minister T Harish Rao’s resignation challenge over implementation of six guarantees and farm loan waiver by August 15, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the former Minister’s resignation letter was not in the prescribed format.

However, the Chief Minister confined his challenge to implementation of Rs.2 lakh farm loan waiver by August 15 and did not include the six guarantees as demanded by the former Minister.

Harish Rao had challenged the Chief Minister to come to the Martyrs’ Memorial opposite to the State Assembly at 10 a.m. on Friday to accept the challenge and submit his resignation copy to the intellectuals. Though the former Minister arrived at the Memorial, the Chief Minister did not turn up.

“Harish Rao did not come up with the resignation letter in the prescribed format. In fact, it is a lengthy letter and will not be valid. The former Minister is acting smart on his resignation,” slammed Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister also charged that the Martyrs’ Memorial was a veil for the former Minister to enact dramas and betray people.

“Yet, I accept Harish Rao’s challenge and give my word to implement the Rs.2 lakh farm loan waiver before August 15,” Revanth Reddy thundered, adding that it would hardly cost Rs.30,000 crore to Rs.40,000 crore for the State government.

Earlier, likening the emergence of social media and changes in conventional news media (newspapers and advent of news channels) with test, one day and T-20 cricket formats, the Chief Minister said news dissemination was faster and reached the people effectively through social media without any time lapse.

During test cricket days, former Indian cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar was popular. Then as the one-day matches came up, former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar came to the scene. Likewise, to make the game more exciting, T-20 format emerged and cricketers like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and others were playing the same, he said.

The context here was though Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar were good players, the cricket format had changed. Both Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar would find it challenging to play T-20 games as they had excelled in different formats, the Chief Minister pointed out.

However, he failed to recognise the fact that Sachin Tendulkar had played 96 T20s amassing over 2,700 runs with a highest score of 100 not out, besides one international T20 match.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that Congress social media warriors served as a bridge between leaders and people and brought the Congress government to power. “Getting Congress to power in Telangana is just a semifinal and the final match (Lok Sabha elections against Modi government) is still to be played,” Revanth Reddy stressed.

The BJP bigwigs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president JP Nadda were attacking the Congress in the State and were hatching conspiracies to abolish SC, ST and OBC reservations.

“The BJP is using religion and central probe agencies to derive political mileage and mislead the people. It is the responsibility of the Congress social media warriors to counter and expose the BJP’s false narrative,” Revanth Reddy said.