Crompton launches new products in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:26 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: Crompton launched its new Built-in Kitchen Appliances products in Hyderabad. Hyderabad is the fifth city in the launch sequence and in the coming weeks, the products will be launched in the top 10 metros across India.

Crompton unveiled a comprehensive range of 38 models comprising chimneys, gas hobs, built-in ovens, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers. These products are innovative and differentiated from the existing products in the market making them very appealing to the consumers, a press release said.

While the low noise and powerful chimneys that are as silent as an AC and can deliver suction as high as 2000 CMH, Smart chimneys with AutoOn and Autoclean features switch on automatically while cooking and clean themselves periodically.

Gas Hobs come equipped with a flame failure safety device for safety and a digital timer that turns off the burner at the end of the stipulated time and dishwashers come with Turbo Drying technology for superior drying while the built-in ovens with steam pulse technology, the press release said.

Crompton Signature Studios in Hyderabad are at My Kitchen, Neredmet X Roads (Ph. 9985009127), Vivera Tiles, Bachupally (Ph. 9849016390), and Chimney Galler, Chandanagar (Ph. 9293227998)

The stores were inaugurated in the presence of Nitesh Mathur, Vice President of New Business of Crompton and Mathur said, “After deep research Crompton ventured into this business, we realized that there are lot of pain areas in the kitchen which the women at home endure where they spend extensive time, like penetration of chimneys is low in India impacting the women’s health. We realised no brand addresses these pain areas, 40% of the unmet need is available, which no brand is addressing.”