Crops in 750 acres suffered damage in Sangareddy district

The Agriculture and Horticulture Officials of Sangareddy district have carried out a primary survey to assess the loss of crop damage in Kohir Mandal, which was most affected

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Horticulture officials are assessing the Mango crop loss at Badampet in Kohir Mandal of Sangareddy district on Friday.

Sangareddy: Crops in about 750 acres were damaged in Sangareddy district due to rains and hailstorms that lashed parts of the Sangareddy district on Thursday.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Officials have carried out a primary survey to assess the loss by touring Kohir Mandal, which was most affected. While Maize crop was damaged on 290 acres, Jowar crop was damaged on 184 acres. Among the Horticulture crops, the Mango orchards were damaged in 129 acres.

The crop loss was reported in 29 villages in Kohir, Zaheerabad, Jharasangam, Munipally, Mogudampally, and Nyalkal Mandals. The agricultural crops were damaged in 506 acres while the horticulture crops were damaged on 244 acres. In all, Zaheerabad Mandal has suffered crop loss on 297 acres, Kohir on 206 acres, and Jharasangam on 163 acres.

However, Horticulture Officer Sunitha said that the intensity of the damage is heavy in Kohir Mandal. Joint Director Agriculture B Narsimha Rao has said that they would carry out an enumeration of loss later to understand the accurate crop loss. The district received no rains on Friday.