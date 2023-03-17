Cyclonic rains damage crops, affect coal production in erstwhile Khammam

06:21 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Large extent of maize crop was damaged in Chintakani mandal in Khammam district due to unseasonal rains.

Khammam: Standing crops damaged and coal production affected in SCCL opencast mines due to cyclonic rains in erstwhile Khammam district during the past 24-hours.

All the mandals in Khammam and Kothagudem districts received light to heavy rainfall. Enkoor mandal in Khammam received heavy rainfall of 9.4 cm.

In Kothagudem district four mandals received rather heavy rainfall. Maize crop which was nearing the harvesting stage was damaged in many mandals in the district.

Eight sheep were killed when they were hit by lightning at Erragadda of Tirumalayapalem mandal in Khammam. Rains damaged chilli drying at market yards and kallams.

In Chintakani mandal farmers cultivated maize in 25, 000 acres under Nagarjuna Sagar ayacut and the crop in nearly 6000 acres was damaged due to the untimely rains. Farmers were said to have suffered a loss of Rs 20, 000 per acre.

Horticulture crops like mango, papaya and vegetable fields were also damaged in Kothagudem and Khammam districts. Coal production in opencast mines of SCCL was partially affected in Kothagudem, Yellandu, Sathupalli and Manugur due to rains.

Intermediate students faced difficulty to go to exam centres due to downpour during morning hours at many places in the district.