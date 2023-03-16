Rains, hailstorms bring respite from summer heat in Telangana

Moderate to heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms occurred at a few places in Telangana on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Hyderabad: Moderate to heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms occurred at a few places in Telangana on Thursday, damaging agricultural fields and property, besides bringing some respite from the rising summer temperatures.

Though, there was some property damage at a few places, no untoward incidents have been reported. Among the districts, heavy hailstorm was reported in Vikarabad, Sangareddy and parts of Zaheerabad.

At Marpally mandal in Vikarabad district, many streets and agricultural fields were covered with hailstones. In videos shared on Twitter, people were seen driving vehicles on hailstone-covered roads at Marpally.

This apart, images of onion and vegetables fields damaged in the rains and hailstorm were widely circulated in social media. Similarly, parts of Sangareddy district, particularly Kohir, Zaheerabad, Nagulgidda, Mogudampally and a few other mandals witnessed heavy rains coupled with hailstorms.

At Kohir mandal near Vikarabad, people remained indoors as rains lashed the area for a couple of hours in the afternoon. Paddy and mango fields were damaged due to the downpour.

Several mandals in erstwhile Khammam district reported light to moderate rainfall accompanied by high speed winds and hailstorm. Due to the rains, power supply was affected in many areas as trees got uprooted at different places and collapsed over the power lines.

As many as 22 cattle died when struck by lightning at Mamidigudem of Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district. Property damage was reported at a few places in Wyra and in Madhira mandals as well.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, the highest rainfall of 46 mm was reported at Proddatur in Rangareddy, followed by 43 mm at Kanagai, Nalgonda and 41 mm at Burgampahad, Bhadradri Kothagudem till 7 pm.

IMD issues orange warning for Friday

The India Meteorological Department in its forecast issued an orange warning for Friday and said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) and hailstorm would occur at Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulugu, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Nagarkurnool.

On Saturday too thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) and hailstorm would occur in the above districts.

On Sunday, heavy rains along with thunderstorms were likely to occur at Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhongir, Vikarabad and Nagarkurnool, the department said.