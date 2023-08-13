CRPF organises bike rally ahead of Independence Day in Srinagar

Srinagar: The CRPF on Sunday organised a bike rally from the iconic Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk to Nishat garden on the banks of the Dal Lake here as part of the Independence Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally of more than 100 bikers carrying the tricolour was flagged off from Lal Chowk by Additional Director General of CRPF Nalin Prabhat.

The bikers passed through Residency Road, TRC Crossing, Gupkar Road on the way to Boulevard Road before culminating at Nishat, on the banks of the Dal Lake.

Talking to reporters, Prabhat said the change in situation in Kashmir was due to the cooperation of the people and their desire to lead a peaceful life.

“The atmosphere today is due to the wishes of the people for peace. They want progress, not strikes or stone pelting. Whatever is being done by security forces and the government will not bear much fruit without active cooperation of the people,” he said.

The ADG CRPF said those investing in Kashmir today are making an investment in peace.

“This is new Kashmir, the changing Kashmir. The new generation of Kashmir is doing what children across the world are doing. These kids are our future. When they grow up, they won’t be carrying the baggage that the previous generations had,” he said.

Responding to a question, Prabhat said some elements would raise Pakistani flags in Kashmir in the past.

“The communal and pro-Pakistan elements have been given a strong reply. They have been told that there is no place for such people. If there were such flags waved in the past, it did not mean that people of J-K were raising those flags. It was just a few people who were playing into the hands of Pakistan. Some were foolish while others were doing it willingly,” he added.

The CRPF officer said the situation had now changed.

“Stone pelting has been relegated to bad dreams which people do not want to see again. The terrorism is at last stages. (Terror groups) Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Toiba, PAFF and TRF are all Pakistan-sponsored, they are living on borrowed time and their end is definite. As we go on finishing them off, the peace here will be strengthened,” he said.