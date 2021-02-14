CS Somesh Kumar instructs CT officials to focus on revenue drive

He said that 460 teams comprising 1,376 personnel have been constituted throughout the State in this regard

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday called upon the officials of Commercial Taxes department to focus on revenue drive and rededicate themselves to the task of revenue realisation in the next 45 days to achieve the desired targets.

Addressing officials of the Commercial Tax department at a meeting held at Professor Jaishankar University Auditorium here, he said that 460 teams comprising 1,376 personnel have been constituted throughout the State in this regard.

The Chief Secretary complimented the commercial tax department for being in the forefront in technology drive in the country. The department was reorganised twice, creating two additional divisions, 18 circles and 161 new posts. “This was possible because Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao strongly believes in the potential of this department,” he added.

Terming the Commercial Tax staff as builders of the State, Somesh Kumar expressed satisfaction over the achievement of the department in the past four years. He exhorted the officials to work as a team and achieve the desired targets with persuasion and motivation.

Commisioner Commercial Tax Smt Neetu Kumari Prasad and other senior officials of the department were also present.

