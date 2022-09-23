Telangana: 31 Deputy Collectors get promotions on ad-hoc basis

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:05 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday promoted 31 deputy collectors as special grade deputy collectors on ad-hoc basis in relaxation of rules subject to the outcome of court cases.

The government gave promotions to 31 officers in the interest of administration, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

On promotion as special grade deputy collectors, they would be retained in their places of working until further orders. The officers who got promotions were R D Madhuri, B Rohith Singh, A Padmsree, Gugulothu Lingya Naik, Mohammed Asadullah, KVV Ravi Kumar, D Rajya Lakshmi, Kanakam Swarnalatha, G Venkateshwarlu, V Bhujanga Rao, D Venkata Madhava Rao, M Venkat Bhoopal Reddy, Cheerla Srinivasulu, S Thirupathi Rao, Chimalapati Mahender, K Gangadhar, Basutkar Kishan Rao, Salver Suraj Kumar, E Venkatachary, V Victor, L Kishore Kumar, P Ashok Kumar, M Vijaya Lakshmi, J Srinivas, D Vijender Reddy, K Shyamala Devi, K Veera Brahma Chary, JLB Haripriya, K Lakshmi Kiran, D Venu and TL Sangeetha.

The promotions on ad-hoc basis are subject to certain conditions including the outcome of all the court cases which are sub-judice at present and to review of the panels at any time. The appointment is subject to the outcome of petitions pending before the tribunal, High Court or Supreme Court.