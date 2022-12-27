Telangana: Nursing candidates selected for overseas job placements in Japan

Telangana govt was pursuing partnerships with government as well as recognised private agencies in several countries to provide high-paying job opportunities for qualified nurses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:33 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has said that the State government was taking several training and capacity building initiatives to position Telangana as the ‘skill capital of India’ particularly in the healthcare sector and tap the huge job market in foreign countries.

Speaking after a special training programme for the pilot batch of nursing candidates selected from Telangana for overseas job placements in Japan at the Telangana State Institute for Rural Development here on Tuesday, Somesh Kumar said Telangana government was pursuing partnerships with government as well as recognised private agencies in several countries to provide high-paying job opportunities for qualified nurses, particularly those from poor socio-economic background, and facilitate their recruitment through safe, fair and ethical channels of migration. “There is a large demand for nursing staff in many developed countries like Japan,” he said.

Also Read TOMCOM offering training programme for nursing staff

Assuring all possible support from the State government, the Chief Secretary encouraged the students to develop a global outlook, work hard to hone their skills and aspire to take up international carriers.

The programme is being organised by Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) in partnership with Navis Human Resources Pvt Ltd. Once the successful completion of training & placement, candidates can get a salary of upto Rs. 16 Lakh per annum.

Special Chief Secretary of Labour, Employment Training and Factories Department Rani Kumudini Panchayat Raj and Rural Development secretary Sandeep Sultania, Health and Family Welfare Departmentsecretary S A M Rizvi and Secretary (Industries Department) and CEO, TOMCOM E Vishnu Reddy were present.