CSR initiative: SBI Hyderabad donates vans to two orphanages in city

Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: As part of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activity of State Bank of India (SBI), senior bank officials including Managing Director, SBI, Challa Srinivasulu Setty, handed over two Maruti EECO 7-seater vans to two orphanage homes Anadha Vidyarthi Gruha, LB Nagar and Abhi Sai Dutta trust, Uppal under the bank’s CSR initiatives. On the occasion, the SBI MD also undertook tree plantation activity at the Local Head Offie of the SBI, a press release said.

The Chief General Manager, SBI, Om Prakash Mishra said that the bank has spent Rs 2.7 crore during the current financial year till date on various CSR activities and is committed to spend another Rs 80 lakh in this financial year. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the SBI has spent about Rs 2 crore on various relief initiatives including distribution of PPE kits, ration kits, food packets and medical equipment such as ventilators, thermal scanners and ECG machines.

During his visit, the Srinivasulu Setty interacted with representatives of Officers’ Association and Staff Union in Hyderabad and appreciated the commitment level of SBI employees for ensuring uninterrupted service to customers across branches in India.

