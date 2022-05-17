CtrlS gets new president, chief business officer

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:29 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad headquartered datacenter solution provider CtrlS on Tuesday announced the appointment of new president and chief business officer (CBO). Royce Thomas, an industry veteran and a senior leader from the global data center, cloud technology and telecommunications industry has joined CtrlS as president and chief business officer.

Thomas comes with over 30 years of rich experience in global account management, strategic planning, channel development, business development, redefining business models, designing and selling solutions across enterprises and hyperscalers. He joins the company from Equinix, where he served as senior V-P, Strategic Alliances and Global Account Management.

As president and CBO, Thomas will work closely with the board and leadership team to craft the company’s growth vision and strategy for expansion into global markets, enhance the market share, bottom-line and establish CtrlS as a preferred choice of Fortune 500 global multinationals.

CtrlS Datacentres founder and CEO Sridhar Pinnapureddy said, “As a president and chief business officer, he will play a key role in expanding the CtrlS’ global footprint in strategic regions worldwide, introduce new and innovative service offerings, foster strategic global alliances, and usher in exponential growth for the company.”

