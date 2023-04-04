CUET UG 2023: Staggering 41 per cent jump in applications

Published Date - 05:30 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG – 2023 recorded a staggering 41 per cent jump in the number of applications from students. The last date for submission of application had concluded on March 30.

A total of 16.85 lakh students registered of whom 13.95 lakh paid the application fee and submitted the application form, which was 4 lakh increase as against the last year. In 2022, University Grants Commission’s (UGC’s) debut year of the CUET-UG, 12.50 lakh students registered, and 9.9 lakh students submitted their applications.

Further, the CUET UG 2023 saw a 50 per cent increase in the number of applications from female and 34 per cent from males. This year, 6.51 lakhs females, and 7.48 lakhs males submitted applications as against 4.34 lakh females, and 5.56 lakh males the last year.

“We have also seen an increase in the number of participating universities. In 2022, it was 90, but in 2023 it rose to 242. This significant rise indicates that CUET-UG is becoming a popular option for admissions in UG programmes,” UGC Chairman, Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

Among different categories of students – ST, SC, OBC-NCL, general-unreserved and EWS, there was a substantial growth in the number of submitted applications of ST category students. A total of 58,881 ST category students applied last year and this year the number rose to 95,119, indicating a 61.5 per cent increase.

Last year students from 59 countries submitted their applications for CUET-UG and this number increased to 74 countries, with 1,000 students spread across Europe, Asia, America, and Gulf countries this year.

The five central universities which have received the largest number of applications for CUET-UG 2023 were in the order – University of Delhi, Banaras Hindu University, University of Allahabad, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, and Jamia Millia Islamia. The same order was maintained in 2022 as well.