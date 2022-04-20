University of Hyderabad invites applications for courses through CUET-22

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad is inviting online applications for admissions to various courses for the Academic Year 2022-23.

The admissions to the courses will be through Common University Entrance Test (CUET- 2022) being introduced for admission into all Undergraduate Programs in all Central Universities for the academic session 2022-23 under the Ministry of Education, (MoE) through National Testing Agency.

Admissions to all integrated PG programs at the University of Hyderabad will be through CUET 2022 and UoH will not conduct any separate Entrance Exams for these programs.

The application for the CUET (UG) programs is already live, by NTA. Information regarding the same will be available on the NTA website https://nta.ac.in and https://acad.uohyd.ac.in shortly. The CUET Information bulletin for the various exams conducted by NTA is available at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The link to apply for CUET (UG)/Integrated PG Admissions: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ and the last date to apply online for the CUET (UG) is May 6.

