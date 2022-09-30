Hyderabad: CUET UG admissions begin at EFLU

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:27 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

(File Photo) EFLU has started the admissions to UG programmes through the CUET UG.

Hyderabad: English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Friday commenced the admissions to undergraduate programmes through the CUET UG. Candidates who wish to apply need to register using the registration link available on the university’s website www.efluniversity.ac.in.

There is no application or admission processing fee to register for the UG programmes and the last date to register is October 6. For further details, candidates can contact the help desk on telephone number 040-27689447 or 040-27689733.