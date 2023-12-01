| Curbs Will Be In Vogue On Dec 3 In View Of Counting Hyderabad Cp

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya on Friday said that in view of the counting of votes for the Assembly elections-2023 on Sunday, prohibitory orders on assembly of five or more persons under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be in vogue at all the counting centres on December 3.

The prohibition was imposed in view of the possibility of breach of law and order, he said in an order issued here on Friday.

In another order, the Commissioner said bursting of fireworks or crackers on roads and public places was strictly prohibited during the counting of votes. Another order was issued on closure of liquor outlets across the commissionerate. All the orders will be in effect from 6 am on December 3 to 6 am on December 4.

Stringent action would be taken against those who were found violating the prohibitory orders, he warned. Similar orders were issued by the Cyberabad and Rachakonda police.