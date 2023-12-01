Karnataka Congress chief dismisses all exit polls, says “only those on ground know reality”

Exit polls are sample-based and do not reflect the entire picture of a state, says Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

By ANI Updated On - 08:53 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday rejected the Exit polls prediction on five states and said that only those on the ground know the reality and they do not reflect the entire picture of a state.

DK Shivakumar said “I do not believe in exit polls personally. You all know what happened to the exit poll projections in Karnataka. Only those who spend time on the ground know the reality. Exit polls are sample-based and do not reflect the entire picture of a state.” On being asked if Congress legislators will be housed in Bengaluru in view of hung assembly projections in some of the states, Shivakumar said “I am confident that Congress party will come to power in most of the States including Rajasthan. We have to work as per the Party directives if it is needed.”

Meanwhile, exit polls on Thursday gave varied predictions in the poll-bound states, giving advantage to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, a clear edge to Congress in Chhattisgarh and Telangana and that the ruling MNF was ahead in power sweepstakes in Mizoram. The outcome of exit polls was released after the conclusion of polls in Telangana. If Congress is able to retain Rajasthan along with Chhattisgarh and oust the ruling BRS from Telangana, it will be a major morale-booster for the party.

Five states went to the polls this month with counting slated for December 3. The polling in five states that are in northern, eastern and southern parts of the country, came months before the next Lok Sabha polls.

Responding to the hoax bomb threats to 15 schools in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy CM assured that there was no need for concern and police are investigation the threat emails sent to the schools. “The police are investigating hoax bomb threat emails sent to 15 schools of Bengaluru city and we are confident of catching the culprits in less than 24 hours. The Bengaluru city Police Commissioner has already informed that it is a hoax threat. However, the police aren’t taking any chances and the bomb disposal squads are combing the premises of all the schools which received bomb threats, parents need not worry,” he added. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said “Security measures have been taken, and parents need not panic.” “The police will investigate, and I have directed them to do so. Security measures have been taken, and parents need not panic. I have instructed the police to inspect the schools and enhance security. A preliminary report has been received from the police department,” Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said.