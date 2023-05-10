Custody clears the censor with zero cuts

Published Date - 02:39 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Hyderabad: Custody, starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, is set to be released in theatres on May 12. The film is going to have a bilingual release in Telugu and Tamil. This film marks the first Tamil film for Naga Chaitanya, and vice versa for the director Venkat Prabhu.

Custody pre-release events were conducted in both Hyderabad and Chennai in the last couple of days. The events were successful, and they got a good response from the audiences. With the release of the film just two days away, the makers submitted the film today for censorship.

Custody is an action thriller, and it has huge action sequences, as said by the team during the promotions. Despite the action in Custody, the censor board gives the film a clean U/A certificate without any cuts. Internal sources say that the board loved the film and enjoyed the thrills provided by Venkat Prabhu and his team.

The film is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Krithi Shetty is the female lead. Arvind Swami, Sarathkumar, and Priyamani played important roles in the film. Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music for Custody.

