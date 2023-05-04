Arvind Swami, as Raazu, is the key to Custody: Naga Chaitanya

Since Custody is a bilingual film, Venkat Prabhu picked Arvind Swami as the opposite force to Naga Chaitanya in the film.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 AM, Thu - 4 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Arvind Swami played a prominent role in Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming release, Custody. The film is going to be released on May 12 in theatres in Telugu and Tamil. This is the first bilingual film for Naga Chaitanya.

Naga Chaitanya played a policeman in Custody. Venkat Prabhu is the director of the film. The film is going to be an action-packed thriller, as said by the makers.

Since Custody is a bilingual film, Venkat Prabhu picked Arvind Swami as the opposite force to Naga Chaitanya in the film. Arvind Swami’s character is named Raazu, and he will be seen as a local gangster in the film. The makers said in the recent pre-release event that Arvind Swami’s presence and performance would be the key to Custody’s success.

We all know that Arvind Swami earlier stunned the Telugu audience with his terrific performance in Ram Charan’s Dhruva. After many years, the actor is once again set to light up the screens in Custody.

Custody also stars Sarathkumar in another important role. Krithi Shetty is the female lead. Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja composed music for the film.

Custody is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. The film’s official trailer will be released tomorrow, May 5.

– Kiran