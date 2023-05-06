| Custody Pre Release Event Will Be Conducted In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:10 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Image: Twitter

Hyderabad: Custody is Naga Chaitanya‘s upcoming release. This bilingual film (Telugu and Tamil) is going to be released in theatres on May 12.

This is Chaitanya’s first bilingual attempt.

The trailer for Custody was released yesterday, and it looks completely story-driven.

Naga Chaitanya and Arvind Swami are the key actors in the trailer. Director Venkat Prabhu’s mark and style can be clearly noticed.

With the release of Custody just a week away, the makers planned the pre-release event for tomorrow in Hyderabad. The venue for this event is Annapurna 7 Acres in Hyderabad. The event will start at 6pm. Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, is expected to grace the event.

Custody is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Krithi Shetty is the female lead. Sarathkumar and Priyamani played important roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja and Ilaiyaraaja composed the music for the film.

-Kiran