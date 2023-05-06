Naga Chaitanya indulges in mutton biryani, Osmania biscuits during visit to Old City

Hyderabad: Amidst the promotions for his upcoming film ‘Custody’, actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya recently took a break to explore the rich culinary delights of Hyderabad’s Old City. The actor, who is known for his love for good food, made his way to the famous Hotel Nayaab to indulge in a gastronomic adventure.

At the restaurant, he was seen relishing the succulent Mutton Biryani and the Spicy Chicken 65, which are considered to be the restaurant’s signature dishes.

Next, the actor made his way to the well-known Nimrah Cafe and Bakery, which is located near the iconic Charminar. The eatery is famous for its Irani chai and the delicious Osmania biscuits, which are a must-try for any food lover visiting the city.

The actor was seen sipping on the aromatic Irani chai and nibbling on the crispy and flavourful Osmania biscuits. The actor looked impressed with the taste and quality of the food and expressed his appreciation for the café’s hospitality.

Naga Chaitanya’s visit to the Old City has created quite a buzz among his fans, who are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film ‘Custody’. The film, which is directed by Venkat Prabhu, is a Telugu-Tamil bilingual project.

It is all set to hit the screens worldwide on May 12. The film also stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swami, Sharath Kumar, and Priyamani.