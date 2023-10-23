Customs seize 1 kg gold, nab two passengers at Hyderabad Airport

23 October 23

Hyderabad: The Customs officials at the RGI Airport on Sunday caught two passengers who were attempting to smuggle gold into the country and seized over one kilogram of the gold from them.

In the first case, the officials caught a passenger who arrived from Dubai and seized 610 gram of gold that was concealed in the passenger bag. The value of the gold is around Rs 32 lakhs.

In the other case, the officials caught a passenger who arrived from Ras Al Khaimah, and had hidden the gold in his luggage bag. The officials sealed 483 grams of gold value at Rs. 29.48 lakhs from the bag.

The gold was seized. Investigation is going on.

