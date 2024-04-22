Telangana NRIs return to Dubai after International Airport resumes all operations

The airlines that operate from India to Dubai are now working round the clock to accommodate passengers, who were stranded back home in India.

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 22 April 2024, 03:38 PM

Dubai Airport. (Photo: Irfan Mohammed)

Dubai: Life is back to normal in Dubai and other emirates in the UAE with the low-lying areas in the city emirate gradually coming out from the water marooned situation. The Dubai International Airport, the second busiest in the world, is back with flight operations.

The disruption of flight operations at Dubai International Airport owing to heavy rains had a significant impact on Telangana NRI workers. The disruption took place when most of the expatriate workers travelled home for longer Eid Holidays.

“Like numerous others, I came home for a week on a holiday on account of Eid and as scheduled I was to return last Tuesday (April 16), however, all passengers disembarked at RGIA on the same day”, explained Muzaffer Shaik.

Following a five-day delay, he arrived in Dubai on Sunday night. Like him, some thousands of passengers from Telangana were forced to defer their travel dates owing to adverse weather conditions in Dubai Airport. He told ‘Telangana Today’ that hundreds of passengers like him were impacted by sudden cancellation of flights.

The passengers from far-flung areas who reached the airport at Hyderabad found that their flights were cancelled, he added. Muzaffer complained that airlines in India failed to inform passengers in advance about the flight cancellation and rescheduling of their return Dubai flights.

The nightmare of Shamala Praveen of Nirmal district who was stranded in India also echoed the same.