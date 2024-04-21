Sri Rama Navami celebrated in Gulf

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 06:05 PM

Dubai: Spiritual fervour marked the Sri Rama Navami festival, which was celebrated on a grand note in the Gulf nation of Oman on Friday.

The celestial wedding of Lord Rama with Goddess Sita was celebrated with much pomp and gaiety at Sri Krishna Mandir in Muscat on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

Scores of NRIs including a significant Telugu NRIs thronged the temple, one of the oldest temples in the Gulf, to witness the grand celebrations. Scores of Telugu NRI community members living in Oman took part in the celebrations.

Indian Ambassador Amit Naranag also attended the celebrations.Over 100 couples offered silk cloths and ‘talambralu’ of Bhadradri Sri Sitaramaswamy Temple to the deities.

The Panchaloha souvenirs of Sri Ram Temple of Ayodhya were specially brought from the temple town of Ayodhya and distributed to the couples, according to organisers. Panchaloha, an alloy of Gold, Silver, Copper, Zinc, and Iron is traditionally believed to have sacred significance as and used for Hindu idols.

Varanasi-based priests K. Nagasri Natwarlal and Swamy Anagheswarananda Saraswati specially flown in from Varanasi to Muscat for the event, led the rituals.

The local Vedic pandits and priests read out Sri Ramayana Parayana. The spiritual experience at Muscat is no less than that of Bhadradri, commented Chandana Ramdas, one of the main organizers of the event. In other parts of the Gulf including in Saudi Arabia too, some community groups celebrated Sri Rama Navami.