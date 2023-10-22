Man held for possessing Ganja in Hyderabad

22 October 23

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police arrested one person who was allegedly in possession of ganja and seized 20 kilograms of cannabis from him on Sunday.

An auto rickshaw driver, Javeed Babu (38), a native of Paighar district of Maharashtra went to Kakinada district in A.P and purchased the contraband from one Tejas, a local.

“Javeed was shifting the Ganja to Maharashtra in a train when on noticing railway police checking the coaches got down at Hitec city railway station. He was waiting outside the railway station with the contraband when on information the police caught him,” said Madhapur Inspector, N Tirupathi.

Javeed allegedly wanted to carry the ganja to his native place and sell it to local consumers there and earn money.

A case is registered against him under NDPS Act and he is produced before the court.