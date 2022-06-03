Cute pics of new mom in tinsel town Kajal Aggarwal garner attention

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:16 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hyderabad: Kajal Aggarwal, who took a break from shoots after announcing her pregnancy, gave birth to a baby boy – Neil Kitchlu – on April 19 this year. After a well-deserved long break, the new gorgeous mommy took to her Instagram account to treat her fans and followers to some cute pictures of herself. The actor sure brightens up our weekend with her beautiful smile.

Dressed in a summer-friendly pink off-shoulder floral dress, Kajal can be seen smiling gleefully. She captioned the pictures as, “When in doubt…smile it out!”. In no time, her photos garnered a lot of likes and comments from fans.

On the work front, the actor last worked for ‘Acharya’, starring Chiranjeevi, which bombed at the box office. The actor, who took a break from shoots and films due to her pregnancy, is currently enjoying her motherhood.

