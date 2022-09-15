| Cuttputlli Is Trending As The Most Watched Movie On Ott This Month

‘Cuttputlli’ is trending as the most watched movie on OTT this month

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:19 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

‘Cuttputlli’ which is trending no.1 on Disney+Hotstar has taken India by storm with its remarkable and gripping story line.

Hyderabad: Time and again, Akshay Kumar has surprised his audience with his performances and releases. His recent surprise ‘Cuttputlli’ which is trending no.1 on Disney+Hotstar has taken India by storm with its remarkable and gripping story line.

‘Cuttputlli’ is a complete entertaining package as it engages the audience with its mysterious and suspenseful plot line, keeps the viewers intact frame after frame, and out and out amuses the watchers every few seconds. Now with this Akshay Kumar-starrer breaking all the records this month, there is no wonder why ‘Cuttputlli’ is trending as the most loved and most watched film of this month.

Talking about the film receiving love from all quarters, trade analyst Joginder Tuteja, says, “Its always a good thing when movies do work. Always healthy for Bollywood, always healthy for entertainment industry. ‘Cuttputlli’ on OTT and ‘Brahmastra’ on the big screen have brought back the positive vibes(sic).”

In the film, Akshay Kumar plays a cop who’s trying to hunt down a serial killer. He adopts a number of different strategies on this mission.

The film has garnered a massive 5 crore views on Disney+Hotstar and is the most viewed film on OTT this month. Starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet in lead, the film is produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.

‘Cuttputlli’ is lensed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi.