Nimrat Kaur treats herself to a swanky new fifth generation Range Rover

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:35 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur has always been a trailblazer! Being a self-made actor, she has left people in complete awe of her with her Indian and international appeal. She took the film industry by storm with her phenomenal performances opposite huge actors in movies like ‘Airlift’ opposite Akshay Kumar, ‘Lunchbox’ opposite Irrfan Khan.

Nimrat silently stole the show in ‘Dasvi’ and her pitch perfect performance as Bimla Devi. She has also become quite a household name in the west with her performance in TV shows ‘Wayward Pines’ opposite Jason Patric, ‘Homeland’ and yet-to-be-aired ‘Foundation’ where she stars opposite Jared Harris.

Recently, Nimrat purchased a beautiful 4-wheeler costing a whopping Rs 3 crore. She was spotted outside the Maddock office getting out of her swanky new fifth generation Range Rover. It’s said that only about 6 of these cars are delivered so far and she is the only Indian female actor to own it.

With her new purchase, she enters the league of Range Rover owners like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan, to name a few. Nimrat recently wrapped the filming of her upcoming show in India. As she signs on the magnum opus project ‘Foundation’ for its second season, we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us next!