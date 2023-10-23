| Cwc 2023 Afghanistan Beat Pakistan By 8 Wickets In Another World Cup Upset

By PTI Published Date - 10:14 PM, Mon - 23 October 23

Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, at MA Chidambaram Stadiumin, in Chennai, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Chennai: Afghanistan beat Pakistan by eight wickets in yet another World Cup upset here on Monday.

Afghanistan chased down the target of 283 with six balls to spare with openers Ibrahim Zadran (87 off 113 balls) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (65 off 53 balls) setting up the win.

One-down Rahmat Shah and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi chipped in with 77 not out and 48 not out respectively.

This was Afghanistan’s second upset win of the tournament after their shock victory over defending champions England.

Earlier, opting to bat, Pakistan scored 282 for 7 with captain Babar Azam top-scoring with 74 off 92 deliveries.

Opener Abdullah Shafique contributed 58 while Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed made 40 each down the order.

Noor Ahmad was the most successful Afghan bowler with figures of 3/49 while Naveen-ul-Haq chipped in with 2/52.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 282 for 7 in 50 overs (Babar Azam 74, Abdullah Shafique 58; Noor Ahmad 3/49, Naveen-ul-Haq 2/52).

Afghanistan: 286 for 2 in 49 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 87, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 65, Rahmat Shah 77 not out; Hasan Ali 1/44).

