CWC 2023: De Kock powers South Africa to massive win over Bangladesh

'Run machine' Quinton de Kock racked up his third century in five innings as South Africa extended their belligerent run in the World Cup with a 149-run win over Bangladesh

By PTI Published Date - 10:58 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

South Africa's Quinton de Kock play's a shot during their match against Bangladesh in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Mumbai: ‘Run machine’ Quinton de Kock racked up his third century in five innings as South Africa extended their belligerent run in the World Cup with a 149-run win over Bangladesh here on Tuesday.

Having piled up the third highest total of 382/5 in this World Cup — the first two also belonging to the rampant Proteas — South Africa ran through a largely disappointing Bangladesh batting effort, dismissing their opponents for 233 in 46.4 overs.

Mahmudullah Riyad struck a valiant 111 off as many balls — his fourth ton in 225 ODIs and first in six years — but the other Bangladesh batters cut a sorry figure on a pitch that remained conducive for batting.

It was Bangladesh’s fourth consecutive loss in the World Cup while South Africa now have four wins from five games.

The defeat was also Bangladesh’s third heaviest in terms of runs in World Cup history.

Bangladesh were cautious to begin with but twin strikes from Marco Jansen (2/39) in the seventh over to get Tanzid Hasan (12) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (0) caught behind, and in the next, Lizaad Williams (2/56) dismissing Shakib Al Hasan (1), broke their back.

Litton Das (12) was pinned leg-before by Kagiso Rabada (2/) while the dependable Mushfiqur Rahim (8) was taken out by Gerald Coetzee (3/62).

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (11), sent in at No 7 in the ever-changing Bangladesh batting line-up, was removed by Keshav Maharaj (1/32).

There was no coming back from the hole Bangladesh had fallen into but Mahmudullah’s ton did help them reduce the defeat margin to a great extent.

Mahmudullah added 41 runs for the seventh wicket with Nasum Ahmed (19), 37 runs for the eighth wicket with Hasan Mahmud (15) and 68 runs for the ninth wicket with Mustafzur Rahman (11) to keep South Africa out on the park for as long as he could.

More importantly, Mahmudulla’s effort also averted the heaviest loss in World Cup history which was at the horizon at one stage when Bangladesh were reduced to 81 for six chasing 383.

Earlier, de Kock’s magnificent 174 and a brutal 49-ball 90 from Heinrich Klaasen underlined South Africa’s batting prowess as they ended with a mammoth total.

De Kock pumped 15 fours and seven sixes to not only record his third century in five innings, but his 140-ball knock which witnessed a fantastic late acceleration, also had the opener record the ninth highest individual score in the tournament’s history.

Even though he was not required to do the heavy lifting after a stunning ton against England, a two-day break had Klaasen back at his best — cracking eight huge sixes and two fours — for his quickfire effort.

In his 150th ODI, de Kock flayed the Bangladesh bowlers in hot and humid conditions to bat almost through the end, but certainly missed an opportunity to become the first South African to record an ODI double ton.

En route his 20th ODI ton, de Kock went past India’s Virat Kohli for most runs and also eclipsed Australia’s David Warner (163) to record the highest individual score in this World Cup.

And as has been the case a few times in the recent past, South Africa went ballistic in the last 10 overs to add another 144 runs with David Miller making an unbeaten 15-ball 34.

Aiden Markram batted fluently for his 67-ball 60, using his hands adroitly to produce seven boundaries but an inside-out lofted hit found Das at long on in the 31st over off Shakib, with the third wicket stand producing 131 runs.

The fourth-wicket stand was even bigger and better — 142 runs off just 87 balls between de Kock and Klaasen — as Bangladesh were left with a mountain to climb.