“I had no choice but to go after bowling”: David Miller after playing 34-run knock against Bangladesh

By ANI Published Date - 10:03 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Mumbai: After scoring 34 runs from 15 balls at 23rd match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between South Africa and Bangladesh at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, South Africa’s left-hand batsman David Miller said that the pitch in Mumbai was good.

Speaking at the mid-inning of the match, Miller said that he had no choice rather than hitting since he had only five overs in hand.

The 34-year-old said he is maturing and that he goes with the flow.

“It was a really good wicket, came in with five overs, and I had no choice but to go after it. The slower ball sticks to the surface, otherwise, this is a typical Mumbai wicket. We’ve played with each other for some time now, we know the roles of batters at 5, 6 and 7. It’s all about going out there and applying yourself to the task. We know what needs to be done. From my perspective, I think I’m maturing with age, the self-belief is there and I’m going with the flow,” David Miller said.

South Africa scored 382/5 against Bangladesh.