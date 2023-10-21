CWC 2023: “India is a fantastic side”: Tom Latham hails Rohit Sharma’s side ahead of WC clash

Kiwi skipper Tom Latham praised the Men in Blue and said that they are a fantastic side, especially at this World Cup.

By ANI Published Date - 06:31 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Dharamsala: Ahead of the 21st match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and New Zealand at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, Kiwi skipper Tom Latham praised the Men in Blue and said that they are a fantastic side, especially at this World Cup.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Tom Latham said that the upcoming encounter between the two sides will be a great contest.

“Yeah, obviously, India is a fantastic side. We’ve seen that over many years, especially at this World Cup as well. They’re playing some fantastic cricket, which is great to see.

On the back of that, I see two form teams that are playing some good cricket, so it’s going to be a great contest tomorrow. Over recent years, we’ve had some great games of cricket, whether here in India or back home in New Zealand. So, I’m sure tomorrow the clash will be no different and I’m sure both sides are really looking forward to it,” Tom Latham said.

Latham praised Mitchell Santner and said that has been a massive part of the Kiwi side and his experience in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will help the squad.

“Mitch Santner has been a massive part of our side for many years now. I think his experience in these conditions, he’s obviously played in the IPL for many years, He’s been with the Chennai side for a long time so I think we’ve seen how adaptable he is in these conditions. He can obviously turn the ball and he’s obviously got a lot of bounce as well which makes him really threatening. He’s been fantastic for us so far this tournament and I’m sure hopefully tomorrow will be no different. And as I said he’s performed really well and in a couple of games and I’m sure he’ll be looking forward to trying to repeat that,” While talking about the dew factor in Dharamshala, and said that dew will play a factor at some point in the game in the upcoming game since it is starting to for at around 5 PM.

“I think dew is a massive factor here in Dharamshala. I think we turned up at 5 o’clock last night, and there was some dew starting to form. So yeah, for us, trying to work out what the best way is, for us moving forward into the game, whether it be a bat or ball first. So, we’ll come up with that decision tomorrow – today and tomorrow. But yeah, I guess, yeah, obviously understanding that it’s going to play a factor at some point and try to deal with it as best we can,” Latham added.

While speaking about the adaptability of the team, the Kiwi skipper said that they are used to adapting since they have been offered different conditions.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure what it is, but as I said, being adaptable is probably one of the most important things for us as a group and trying to do that as quickly as possible. Obviously, with this format, you play everyone once which is obviously unique to 2015 where it was pool play. So yeah, again we’re in India, we’re offered different conditions that we’re used to. So, adaptability, sticking to our plan as best you can. And if you do that, then hopefully that gives you a good chance at the end of the game,” Latham concluded.

New Zealand are coming into this game after beating Afghanistan by 149 runs. In the first inning of the game, Glenn Phillips played a 71-run knock from 80 balls. The skipper also scored 68 runs from 74 balls.

In the second inning, Lockie Ferguson scalped three wickets in his seven-over spell. On the other hand, Santner picked up three wickets and gave away 39 runs.

Both New Zealand and India are unbeaten in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 and are coming into their upcoming game after securing four wins in the tournament.